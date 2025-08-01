Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Raised by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 7.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,357,000 after buying an additional 1,148,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,159 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

