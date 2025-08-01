Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,544,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 756,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,337 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.