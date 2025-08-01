Vestcor Inc Has $2.22 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $888,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,352,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $519.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,153.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $562.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.76. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

