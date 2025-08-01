Vestcor Inc Boosts Stock Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 819.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 94,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

