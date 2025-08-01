Vestcor Inc Acquires New Stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FHN stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. First Horizon Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,244.20. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

