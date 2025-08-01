Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.561. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-$10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer set a $151.00 target price on shares of Vertiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.