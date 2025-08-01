Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta Sells 7,279 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) Director Arcilia Acosta sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $233,947.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,546.62. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.91 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

About Veritex

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.