VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 35.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.7%

VRSN opened at $268.87 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $310.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 544,772 shares in the company, valued at $150,743,860.12. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,804. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

