Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,136,000 after buying an additional 2,553,554 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,738 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 809,106 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11,271.4% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 608,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.