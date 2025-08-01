Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $5.50. Valeo shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 26,245 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Valeo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Valeo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valeo to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

