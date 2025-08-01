Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 45.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 57.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Rambus Stock Down 1.5%

RMBS stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $76.07.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $101,806.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

