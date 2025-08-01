Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,872 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Sweetgreen worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $52,558,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,341 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 743,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 748,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 669,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,712. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

