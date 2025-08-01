Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 35,284 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in AZEK by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,986 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after buying an additional 1,398,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,280.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after buying an additional 1,035,610 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 4,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 461,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 450,489 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AZEK by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 433,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Stephens dropped their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.82.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

