United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) EVP Sells $49,999.04 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.0%

UCB stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

