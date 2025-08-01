U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 17,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 29,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of U.S. GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. GoldMining Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.