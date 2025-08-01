TSE:TIH FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$153.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.50.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$140.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$107.32 and a 1-year high of C$142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$585,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.00, for a total value of C$580,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,450 shares of company stock worth $1,818,938. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

See Also

