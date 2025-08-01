Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Trimble by 174.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.89 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $230,560. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

