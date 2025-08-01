Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.32.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.3598 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

