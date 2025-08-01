Top Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – July 29th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services via the internet. They give investors exposure to online retail and digital marketplaces, including pure-play e-tailers and omnichannel retailers with strong web and mobile channels. Performance drivers typically include user growth, technology innovation, logistics efficiency and shifts in consumer shopping habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,016,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,192,545. The stock has a market cap of $784.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,050.53. The stock had a trading volume of 165,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,387. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,056.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,035.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66.

