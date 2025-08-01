The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 284,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.3%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

