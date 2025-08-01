The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $49,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Clorox by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $125.55 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

