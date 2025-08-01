TD Private Client Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

