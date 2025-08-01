TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aercap were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aercap by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,972,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $107.16 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

