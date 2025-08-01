TD Asset Management Inc Has $8.78 Million Stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,974 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in KANZHUN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $18.96 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

