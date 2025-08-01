TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 733.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

