TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 870,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.