TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

