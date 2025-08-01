Suzanne L. Helen Sells 2,500 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MHK opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.41. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. QSM Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,647 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

