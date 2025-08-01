Strategic Advocates LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

NYSE PG opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.05. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

