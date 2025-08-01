Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Down 36.6%

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $129.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.11.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 49,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.