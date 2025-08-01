Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DYN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.08. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 20.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John Cox bought 100,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,613,000 after buying an additional 3,333,248 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,162 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,768,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,482 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,408,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $18,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.