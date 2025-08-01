Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.