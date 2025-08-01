Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,768.68 ($36.57) and traded as high as GBX 4,000 ($52.84). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,990 ($52.71), with a volume of 460,734 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.
Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.
Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.
Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.
This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.
