SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 481.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,772 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 553.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $237,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.