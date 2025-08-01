Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Elevance Health by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1,550.4% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $283.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.87. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.40 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

