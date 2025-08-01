Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Trading 20% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) traded up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 113,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 65,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Solid Power Stock Up 20.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

