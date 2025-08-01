Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $15.60. Sohu.com shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 79,010 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Sohu.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $467.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $135.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Further Reading

