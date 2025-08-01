Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 2,242 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 164,435 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

