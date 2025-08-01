Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 982.85 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 994 ($13.13). Savills shares last traded at GBX 979 ($12.93), with a volume of 165,611 shares traded.

Savills Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 973.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 983.02.

Insider Activity

In other Savills news, insider Mark Ridley sold 94,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.72), for a total transaction of £911,855.07 ($1,204,564.16). Also, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 35,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 963 ($12.72), for a total value of £338,937.48 ($447,737.75). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,072 shares of company stock valued at $142,437,027. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Savills

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

