Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Roland Lohner Sells 50,000 Shares

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$64,005.00.

Roland Lohner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$72,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Roland Lohner sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$70,025.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Roland Lohner sold 60,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$75,198.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.15. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.47.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

