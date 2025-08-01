Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total transaction of $597,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,738,224.67. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $605,497.50.

On Friday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $606,105.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $599,760.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total value of $591,592.50.

On Friday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $587,070.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total transaction of $584,257.50.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50.

On Monday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.82, for a total value of $609,345.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $258.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

