Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 388,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,536.60. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 4.0%
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $61.27.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
