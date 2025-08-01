Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 138,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total transaction of $373,607.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,392,423. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 11.3%

META opened at $773.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $699.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.80 and a twelve month high of $784.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.31.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

