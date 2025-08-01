Reviewing Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hub Group and Armlogi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 0 5 5 1 2.64 Armlogi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hub Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.01, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Hub Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Armlogi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

46.8% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Armlogi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hub Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armlogi has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hub Group and Armlogi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 2.69% 7.01% 4.10% Armlogi -5.31% -28.58% -5.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hub Group and Armlogi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $3.95 billion 0.54 $103.99 million $1.70 20.60 Armlogi $166.98 million 0.40 $7.44 million ($0.23) -6.85

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hub Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hub Group beats Armlogi on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 460 independent owner-operators, and 4,300 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2023, it owned approximately 50,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 900 refrigerated and 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

