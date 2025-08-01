Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.74. 71,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 54,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Retractable Technologies

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 86,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $64,510.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,376,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,595.50. This represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 244,571 shares of company stock valued at $174,474. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Retractable Technologies worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

