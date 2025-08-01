ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells $36,540.00 in Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall K. Fields sold 2,000 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,100. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

TRAK stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. ReposiTrak Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $301.25 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ReposiTrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in ReposiTrak by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 198,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

