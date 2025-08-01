Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY). In a filing disclosed on June 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Unicharm stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 6/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on 6/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 6/20/2025.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

About Representative Gottheimer

Unicharm ( OTCMKTS:UNICY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Unicharm will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

