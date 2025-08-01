Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – July 29th

Southern, Quanta Services, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development or distribution of power generated from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. Buying these stocks gives investors exposure to the growth of sustainable energy markets and to potential government incentives aimed at cutting carbon emissions. These companies range from established utilities expanding their green portfolios to specialized clean-tech firms driving technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,577. Southern has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $411.50. 607,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.96 and a 200 day moving average of $316.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,234,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,833,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

