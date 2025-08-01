Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $15,218.06 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $15,218.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 579,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,034.54. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $603.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 341.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 441,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 341,739 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 181.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 86.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.