QUALCOMM FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the wireless technology company will earn $9.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.43. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s FY2026 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.91.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 422,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,351. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.